Zhang Financial LLC Sells 161 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.29.

AMAT stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.29. 80,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,945,178. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.05. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.99 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

