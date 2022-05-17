Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) Short Interest Update

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the April 15th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:ZME remained flat at $$0.65 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,072. Zhangmen Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $164.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.
Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.33 million for the quarter.
Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.
