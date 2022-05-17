Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) Short Interest Update

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the April 15th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ZME remained flat at $$0.65 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,072. Zhangmen Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $164.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.

Get Zhangmen Education alerts:

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.33 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zhangmen Education stock. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Zhangmen Education Inc. ( NYSE:ZME Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 332,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. Fosun International Ltd owned approximately 1.69% of Zhangmen Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zhangmen Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhangmen Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.