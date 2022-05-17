ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 18th. Analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of $12.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.65 by $0.52. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 201.14% and a net margin of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post $37 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $17.00 per share. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 102.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Clarkson Capital lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.