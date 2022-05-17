ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.90 million.

Shares of ZIMV stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,159. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.50. ZimVie has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZIMV shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ZimVie in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ZimVie in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

In other ZimVie news, insider Vafa Jamali bought 10,000 shares of ZimVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

