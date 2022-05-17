ZKSpace (ZKS) Price Tops $0.0508 on Major Exchanges

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. ZKSpace has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZKSpace has traded down 43.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSpace token can now be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.00509900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036033 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,009.77 or 1.77852058 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About ZKSpace

ZKSpace’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

Buying and Selling ZKSpace

