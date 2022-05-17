Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,550,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,866,000 after buying an additional 238,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,162,000 after buying an additional 24,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after buying an additional 1,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,476,000 after buying an additional 2,706,908 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.27 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.06.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,557 shares of company stock worth $9,589,496. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.29.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

