ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Down 19.7% This Week

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and $205,104.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.62 or 0.00507526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00036370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,144.21 or 1.77724729 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 164,241,002 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

