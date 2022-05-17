Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $150.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZM. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.69.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.73. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $79.03 and a 1-year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,130 shares of company stock worth $6,041,584. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

