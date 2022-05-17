Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Zurn Water Solutions stock opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZWS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, Director Jacques Donavon Butler bought 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,360.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,187.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $374,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $67,193,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Water Solutions by 41.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,823,000 after buying an additional 539,307 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $17,160,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Water Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,162,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,136,000 after buying an additional 393,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

