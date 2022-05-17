Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $6.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 67,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 410,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

