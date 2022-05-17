Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 964,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 29,888,592 shares.The stock last traded at $8.41 and had previously closed at $7.92.

A number of research firms have commented on ZNGA. StockNews.com began coverage on Zynga in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays downgraded Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -79.20 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zynga by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Stories

