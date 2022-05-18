$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Sirius XM posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SIRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. 13,922,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,153,617. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,220,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,302,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after buying an additional 140,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after buying an additional 3,546,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,231,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after buying an additional 199,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

