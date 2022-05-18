$0.08 EPS Expected for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. ProPhase Labs posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ProPhase Labs.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRPH. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPhase Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of PRPH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. 23,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.95. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $118.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 140,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the period. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

