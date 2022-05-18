$0.15 EPS Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 178.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.48 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $85,087,666 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEX traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. 149,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,026. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 2.11.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

