$0.18 EPS Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.21. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

MDRX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of MDRX traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. 1,745,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,361. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $23.25.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 761,674 shares in the company, valued at $13,664,431.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,450. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth about $55,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth about $213,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.