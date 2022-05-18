$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Century Casinos also reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 316.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Century Casinos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 11.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Century Casinos by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNTY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. 119,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,396. The firm has a market cap of $259.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.79. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

