-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). Asana posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.90. Asana has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $112,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $16,460,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,164 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Asana by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Asana by 621.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after acquiring an additional 877,373 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Asana by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Asana by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

