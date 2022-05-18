-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.47). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 137,404 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 583,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 458,420 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGTC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 276,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,400. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $35.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.65. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

