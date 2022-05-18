-$0.38 EPS Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Blink Charging reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 220.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 52,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after purchasing an additional 197,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blink Charging stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.02. 938,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,280. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $724.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 3.58. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

