$0.39 EPS Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.40. Veeco Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on VECO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

NASDAQ VECO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.37. 4,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $103,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 89,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,594.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,466.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

