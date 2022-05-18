-$0.49 EPS Expected for Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) to announce ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Root’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.45). Root reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Root will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Root.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROOT. Barclays decreased their price target on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Root presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ ROOT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,897. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a market cap of $343.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.37. Root has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 28,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. acquired a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter worth about $91,411,000. Schusterman Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,125,000. Galileo PTC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at $13,714,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Root by 3,807.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,013,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after buying an additional 3,910,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

