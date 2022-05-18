0Chain Price Down 15.2% This Week (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $10.76 million and approximately $208,041.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00027827 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

