$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. United States Cellular reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on USM. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Cellular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,294. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $84,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $650,714.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,068 shares of company stock valued at $832,126. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in United States Cellular by 101.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in United States Cellular by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

