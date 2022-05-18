$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) will post $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Paychex reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $4.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,781. Paychex has a 12 month low of $97.23 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 84.27%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 31.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Paychex by 15.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.