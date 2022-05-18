$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $7.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,242. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $72.22 and a one year high of $114.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.46%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

