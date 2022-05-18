$1.14 EPS Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Capital Product Partners reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.31. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 50.54% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

