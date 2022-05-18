$1.17 EPS Expected for Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) to report $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ocwen Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $0.84. Ocwen Financial posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11,800%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ocwen Financial will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ocwen Financial.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $293.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.17 million. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ocwen Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocwen Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocwen Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NYSE OCN opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $41.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 756,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,252,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after buying an additional 22,037 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $16,095,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 202,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

