$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) will post $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFL. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.86. The company had a trading volume of 597,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.