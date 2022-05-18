$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFLGet Rating) will post $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFL. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.86. The company had a trading volume of 597,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.