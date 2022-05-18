$1.32 EPS Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) will announce $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. ExlService reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.33.

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 1,200 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $345,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,079.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.16. 9,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,736. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $154.98.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

