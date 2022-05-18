$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) will announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $857.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

Shares of AMN stock traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,304. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.28 and its 200 day moving average is $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $2,407,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

