$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) will announce $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year sales of $5.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 112.45% and a net margin of 80.23%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

FYBR traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,300. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $35.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 21,508,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,128,000 after purchasing an additional 279,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,141,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,989,000 after acquiring an additional 197,274 shares in the last quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,011,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,633,000 after acquiring an additional 354,859 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.1% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 9,508,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,086,000 after acquiring an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,144,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

