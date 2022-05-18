$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $7.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $9.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWN. Citigroup raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.53.

Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,826,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,994,000 after buying an additional 1,739,788 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 77.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,495,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

