$1.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSLGet Rating) to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.95. Global Ship Lease reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 171.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $9.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $825.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 15.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 566.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.