$1.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.95. Global Ship Lease reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 171.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $9.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $825.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 15.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 566.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.