$10.14 Million in Sales Expected for Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) This Quarter

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Analysts predict that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGGet Rating) will report $10.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.57 million to $10.93 million. Skylight Health Group reported sales of $8.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full year sales of $47.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.50 million to $57.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $64.67 million, with estimates ranging from $41.40 million to $91.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skylight Health Group.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skylight Health Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLHG traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. 21,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,402. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. Skylight Health Group has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skylight Health Group (SLHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.