$10.14 Million in Sales Expected for Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) will report $10.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.57 million to $10.93 million. Skylight Health Group reported sales of $8.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full year sales of $47.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.50 million to $57.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $64.67 million, with estimates ranging from $41.40 million to $91.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skylight Health Group.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skylight Health Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLHG traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. 21,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,402. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. Skylight Health Group has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

