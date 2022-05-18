1,000,000 Shares in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Acquired by M28 Capital Management LP

M28 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000. Leap Therapeutics makes up about 2.5% of M28 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Leap Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,995. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 2,705.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

