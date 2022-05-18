1,000,000 Shares in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Acquired by M28 Capital Management LP

M28 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000. Leap Therapeutics makes up about 2.5% of M28 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.
Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 2,705.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
About Leap Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.