10,722 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,644.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter.

SPTS remained flat at $$29.54 on Wednesday. 3,264,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,644. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

