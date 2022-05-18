1,143 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,143 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after buying an additional 3,460,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,935,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $839,260,000 after purchasing an additional 302,943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $538,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $448,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,071 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price objective on Twitter in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.55.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 166.62 and a beta of 0.56. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

