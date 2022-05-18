11,830 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp

CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.08.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $5.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.99. The stock had a trading volume of 27,044,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,924,672. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $249.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.22.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

