$15.55 Million in Sales Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) will report $15.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.60 million and the lowest is $15.50 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $16.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $62.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $63.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $64.05 million, with estimates ranging from $63.30 million to $64.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CZWI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 310.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 213,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 161,542 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.75. 6,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,137. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

