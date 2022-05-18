$16.85 Billion in Sales Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) will announce sales of $16.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.33 billion to $17.33 billion. MetLife reported sales of $16.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $68.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.84 billion to $69.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $71.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.42 billion to $72.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

MET traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.99. 4,482,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591,488. MetLife has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

