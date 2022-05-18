$160.90 Million in Sales Expected for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $160.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.30 million. Alteryx reported sales of $120.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $735.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $734.20 million to $739.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $867.57 million, with estimates ranging from $809.98 million to $908.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. Alteryx’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.86.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing purchased 56,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,165,943.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 54.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 798.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.60. 7,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,523. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.26.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

