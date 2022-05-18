16,627 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $2,192,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $184,687,000 after buying an additional 269,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

TFX opened at $292.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.54. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $256.77 and a 1 year high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.46.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

