1,700 Shares in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 502.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 25.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient stock opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

AVNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

