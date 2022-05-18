17,575 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UAA traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,822,674. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

UAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

