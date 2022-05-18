180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe Acquires 6,000 Shares

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURNGet Rating) President Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $37,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

180 Degree Capital stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 17,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,691. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN)

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.