$19.73 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) This Quarter

Analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) to post $19.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.30 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $19.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $83.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.77 billion to $83.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $86.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.25 billion to $86.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $10.81 on Friday, reaching $163.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,867,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,069. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.82. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $144.08 and a 52-week high of $177.62.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

