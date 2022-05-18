194,392 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 194,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,000. MAI Capital Management owned 3.01% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $130,000.

PNOV traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,073. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $31.10.

