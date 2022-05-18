19,800 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. Roblox accounts for approximately 0.6% of Alpha Family Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Roblox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 47,946,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,825,652. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $797,939. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

