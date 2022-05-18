$2.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) to announce $2.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.77. Sonic Automotive posted earnings of $2.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year earnings of $10.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.12). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of SAH traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.37. 5,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,049. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $334,906.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak bought 127,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $209,450,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,191,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,289,000 after purchasing an additional 141,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,563,000 after purchasing an additional 522,895 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 556,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 125.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 267,763 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

