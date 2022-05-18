$207.66 Million in Sales Expected for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) will post sales of $207.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.32 million. Bluegreen Vacations posted sales of $193.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year sales of $842.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $841.30 million to $842.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $869.40 million, with estimates ranging from $868.90 million to $869.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 23.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

BVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BVH traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.83. 449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $521.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

